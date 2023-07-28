Bonfire Night celebrations at Glasgow Green cancelled indefinitely

Register
Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 28th Jul 2023

It has today (July 28) been confirmed that Glasgow’s Bonfire Night celebrations at Glasgow Green have been cancelled indefinitely.

The celebrations used to attract thousands of people to the city centre to watch the display but have not been running since 2019 with the event in 2020 cancelled due to Covid while the following year, it was cancelled due to COP26 with no explanation given for the event being cancelled in 2022.

A spokesperson for Glasgow Life said: “In recent years we have focussed on delivery of winter and Christmas entertainment aimed at attracting visitors who will also enjoy Glasgow’s shopping, entertainment and nightlife sectors across several weeks in the lead-up to and during the festive period.

“We haven’t staged a fireworks event in recent years and have no current plan to do so this year or in the future. We are very much looking forward to unveiling our plans for Christmas in due course.”

