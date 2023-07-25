Register
Published 25th Jul 2023, 16:16 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 16:19 BST

Glasgow is a great city, truly one of the best if we say so ourselves, but a year out from the Covid-19 lockdowns and a lot of us haven’t gotten wise to the new modern hospitality and cultural scene around the city centre.

Glasgow’s always been a fast-moving city, but now it feels like things are moving faster than ever, between COP26, the return to the outside world following the pandemic, and the upcoming UCI World Cycling Championships - it feels like there’s a buzz about the city the likes we haven’t seen since Glasgow was named the European City of Culture in 1990.

Sure we can lament the good old days, but there’s so much still going on in Glasgow - especially if you where to look. That’s why we put together this guide to the best stops in the city centre to enjoy the perfect day out in 2023. Check it out below!

Right across from Glasgow Central Station - grabbing a coffee and a pastry (or even an artisan sandwich if you’re feeling particularly peckish) is a great way to start your day.

1. 10am: Grab a coffee and a pastry from Riverhill Coffee Bar

Underneath Glasgow Central you’ll find a maze of underground tunnels, arches, corridors and other hidden gems, known as the catacombs. Most interesting is the disused Victorian platform, left abandoned for almost half a century. Now it forms a key part of the station’s well-known tour - it’s a must for any Glaswegian.

2. 11am: Go for a tour of the catacombs underneath Glasgow Central Station

Barely anyone will tell you about Sharmanka Kinetic Theatre down by Trongate. Imported all the way from Russia - the current owner-operator has been running his family business most of his life. The shows are cross-cultural, and unlike anything you’ll have ever seen before - it’s entirely unique to Glasgow, you can’t find it anywhere else, and it’s criminally under-appreciated.

3. 1pm: Visit the Glasgow-Russian Kinetic Theatre

Even if you can’t afford anything, browsing the high-end brands around the Italian Centre is great fun. Make a game out of it, see just how much a month’s wages could hypothetically buy you - not much we’d reckon!

4. 2pm: Browse the designer shops at The Italian Centre

