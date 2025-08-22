SGS UK Retail has announced that Braehead Shopping Centre is going from strength to strength, headlining outstanding sales and footfall growth for the year to date.

In addition, SGS has signed a series of major new retail and F&B lettings and reinvestments, implemented a rebrand and new consumer marketing campaign, and launched Braehead Ambition, an operating partnership with Braehead Arena and the neighbouring XSite leisure destination.

The combination of successes further cementing Braehead’s position as Scotland’s number one retail and leisure destination.

Braehead has welcomed more visitors than ever before through its doors in the year ending June 2025, with an increase in footfall and spend by 4% and 3%, respectively, when compared to the same period in 2024, outperforming regional and industry benchmark figures.

Reflecting robust demand and long-term confidence from occupiers, tenants have committed to investing £10m in their stores over the course of 2025 so far. This investment is driven by demand from both new entrants and reinvestment from existing brands, with 16 tenants renewing or extending leases so far in 2025 alone.

Retail momentum continues to build, with recent signings including cosmetics retailer, BPerfect, which joins the centre’s growing line-up with a 928 sq ft unit.

EE is also significantly upsizing and launching a new experiential 6,704 sq ft concept store, following the success of similar formats at Bullring and Bluewater. This comes after the recent investment announcement from JD Sports, which is upsizing to create a 18,000 sq ft flagship.

Elevating the destination’s F&B offer, Snowflake Gelato, is set to make its Glasgow debut in a new mall kiosk and provide an undeniable point of difference to Braehead. Diversifying the centre’s day-to-evening dining mix and emphasising the destination’s position as a leading location for growing concepts.

Set to further bolster the destination’s success, SGS UK Retail has also recently launched a new brand identity for Braehead, which is being implemented not only in the centre’s consumer marketing but also across signage and wayfinding.

Huw Kmiot, Associate Director of Asset Management at Pradera Lateral, commented: “2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Braehead. With strong trading performance, a wave of exciting new lettings, and meaningful reinvestment from our existing brands, we're seeing our strategy deliver tangible results and are building momentum for a strong end to the year.”

The results follow the launch of Braehead Ambition, the strategic partnership to align the marketing of Braehead Shopping Centre, XSite, and Braehead Arena. Driving a joined-up approach to experience, engagement and performance, Braehead ambition is backed by a board, comprising SGS UK Retail, TDL Media, and XPE Group Plc, and delivered by a collaborative team including Pradera Lateral, Savills, BWP Group, Lunson Mitchenall, BGP, and Metis.

Braehead is asset managed by Pradera Lateral, and its leasing agents are Lunson Mitchenall and Savills.