The entirety of the new series was filmed in Glasgow will premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival

Prime Video have released the official trailer for a brand-new three-part psychological thriller show called Fear that features Martin Compston.

The cast of the new Prime Video series which was filmed in Glasgow includes Anjli Mohindra, Solly McLeod, James Cosmo, Maureen Beattie, Daniel Portman, Anneika Rose, and Bhav Joshi.

A description of the new Prime Video thriller reads: "Excited to make a fresh start away from London, Martyn (Martin Compston) and Rebecca (Anjli Mohindra) move into a beautiful house in Glasgow with their two young children.

"At first, the new home seems idyllic, but when their neighbour Jan (Solly McLeod) makes unnerving comments to Rebecca it turns out to be the start of something far more intimidating.

"Facing accusations that are every parent's worst nightmare, and with the authorities refusing to step in, Martyn and Rebecca feel they have nowhere to turn to for help."

The original series will premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival where Scottish stars Martin Compston, James Cosmo and Solly McLeod will attend the first episode of new Amazon Studios-produced thriller, shot in Glasgow’s West End.

Fear is from Wild Mercury and Capricorn Productions, written by Mick Ford based on the book by Dirk Kurbjuweit and directed by Justin Chadwick.