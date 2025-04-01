Brand new free Comic-Con event coming to Glasgow this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

XSite Braehead is set to host a free Comic Con event

Calling all superheroes! Scotland’s premier leisure and entertainment destination, XSite Braehead, has teamed up with Excelsior Events to host its first Comic Con and Toy Fair!

The fair welcomes all superhero and pop culture enthusiasts from Saturday 5th – Sunday 6th April between 10am – 5pm to take part in the FREE, action-packed event filled with entertainment, exclusive attractions, and must-have merchandise.

Located in the lower mall next to Paradise Island Golf, guests can immerse themselves in the worlds of their favourite characters, with special guest appearances from everyone’s favourite movies. Meet and greet sessions and photo opportunities will be available near the Living Wall, giving fans the perfect chance to capture un-force-gettable memories with beloved characters, including Optimus Prime - with more to be revealed at the event.

Visitors can look forward to exploring the wide range of stalls featuring rare comics and collectibles to original artwork and handcrafted props. Gamers can get involved too, with a dedicated games area full of interactive experiences bringing your favourite games to life!

Bruce Harley, XSite Centre Manager, commented: “We are thrilled to host our first ever Comic Con and Toy Fair, bringing together a community of like-minded pop culture enthusiasts from across Scotland. There will be something available for everyone and we are confident that visitors will have a great time and enjoy an unforgettable weekend.”

A spokesperson from Excelsior Events, added: “We can’t wait to host our Comic and Toy Fair at XSite Braehead! We are passionate about creating exciting, family friendly events where artists, collectors, comic creators, and cosplayers can enjoy a fun day out. XSite Braehead is the perfect destination for this, and we can’t wait to bring it to life.”

Dress up as your favourite character and immerse yourself in the Excelsior Events experience. For more information on the event, visit: https://xsitebraehead.com/excelsior-events-comic-and-toy-fair/