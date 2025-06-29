Find out more about the redevelopment plans for the Buchanan Galleries.

Plans have been submitted to Glasgow City Council for the revamp of Buchanan Galleries by owner Landsec.

What do plans include for the redevelopment of Buchanan Galleries?

Plans detail spaces for new leisure and dining concepts including a destination food hall, delivering new public spaces with improved accessibility, the introduction of a new retail and leisure space in the gap site beside Buchanan Galleries, and a modern digital art strategy.

The plan will include reconfiguring and modernising the existing shopping centre, adding more high street retail frontage on Buchanan Street. The steps at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall will be replaced by a new sloped configuration in drawings submitted for planning approval.

What has been said about the redevelopment of Buchanan Galleries?

Stuart Orr, senior development manager at Landsec, said, “Our plan is a direct response to the community’s call for improved retail and leisure spaces in Glasgow. Extensive stakeholder engagement over the years has shaped a solution that truly reflects the priorities of the local community. In collaboration with Glasgow’s award winning Threesixty Architecture, we have crafted an exciting and flexible design to accommodate both global and local brands. Our plan prioritises the swift enhancement of existing elements of the centre to provide quick benefits to visitors.”

Leader of Glasgow City Council, councillor Susan Aitken, commented, “There is a renewed and growing confidence in Glasgow, with significant development across the city centre and rising investor interest. We welcome proposals that align with the very significant public investment going into our city centre and take forward the ongoing transformation that we are now witnessing.”

Alan Anthony, Threesixty Architecture MD, added, “These proposals align with Glasgow City Council’s Golden Z Vision, and will both enhance street level activity and transform upper levels into leisure and hospitality spaces. By adapting the existing structure to be more open and inviting, we will create an animated and vibrant backdrop to what will become a key civic space further animated by dynamic lighting and digital media.

“This approach will most quickly transform the top end of Buchanan Street with the least disruption, offering a blueprint on how we might reinvent similar structures in our urban centres.”

Why were plans to demolish Buchanan Galleries scrapped in 2024?

Owners of Buchanan Galleries opted to change their redevelopment plan in November last year, meaning the Glasgow city centre shopping centre will no longer be demolished. A new masterplan has now been presented by owner Landsec, which will see the Buchanan Galleries stay standing in the city centre, though with a new look and repurposed spaces.

Landsec’s, head of retail development, Nick Davis, talked about the change of plan, saying: "Given the way cities have changed, and retail’s strong post pandemic recovery, we’re exploring a masterplan that can be delivered in incremental phases.

“In conversations with brands, and through engagement with the public, we know that there is both consumer and commercial appetite for this to be delivered and delivered quickly.

"The advantage of retaining and investing in the existing building means we can deliver more quickly for Glasgow’s community, whilst being less disruptive and less carbon intensive than our previous proposal.