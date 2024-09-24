Buffer zones go live around Scottish abortion service providers today

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Protestors will need to stage action more than 200 metres from service providers to allow service users ‘safe access’

The introduction of safe access zones, or ‘buffer zones’, to stop anti-choice protesters from targeting abortion service providers is a crucial day for healthcare and reproductive rights in Scotland, says Scottish Green MSP Gillian Mackay.

The zones, which will go live today, were introduced as a result of Ms Mackay’s Safe Access Zones Scotland Act, which was passed in June with the support of 118 MSPs from across the Chamber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From today, September 24, 2024, there will be 200 metre wide safe access zones, or buffer zones, around abortion service providers to stop the intimidating anti-choice protests that have taken place across Scotland.

Ms Mackay said: “This is a crucial day for reproductive rights and healthcare in Scotland. I hope that it will be the end of the intimidation and harassment we have seen of people who are accessing healthcare.

“Right from the first moment I saw footage of the protests, I could see how much damage they were doing and how many people were being impacted by them. I knew that I had to do everything I could to stop them.

“Over the days and weeks ahead, I will be working with the Scottish Government to ensure that patients and staff know where protesters can and can't be so that they can report any activity that is against the law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am grateful to everyone who has supported the introduction ofbufferzones, whether that is MSPs and Ministers or campaign groups like Back Off Scotland. I am particularly grateful to the many people who shared what I know were often difficult and traumatic stories with me.

“I hope that this is a turning point and the beginning of the end of the protests, and that nobody else will have to endure them.”