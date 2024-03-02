Register
Buildings of Glasgow: 12 abandoned Glasgow buildings still standing but no longer in use

There are a number of sites in the city which have lay empty for a number of years

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 25th May 2023, 11:39 GMT
Updated 2nd Mar 2024, 17:50 GMT

You only have to take a walk along Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street to see buildings which were once bustling sites, no longer in use with one of the most recent examples being the former Dino Ferrari premises which is now empty.

Some of these sites are fantastic architectural glories which have been left abandoned with no clear plan about their future meaning that some have became open to the elements which can be very unforgiving.

Here are twelve buildings in the city which are still standing but no longer in use.

1. Lion Chambers, Hope Street

The architecturally unique Lion Chambers has been abandoned since 1995 having been one of the city’s celebrated architectural designs. Although Glasgow City Council say they are committed to preserving the building, there is still no clear plan for its future. Photo: Copyright Historic Environment Scotland

2. Egyptian Halls, Union Street

Designed by Alexander “Greek” Thomson, the continued demise of the Egyptian Halls has caused controversy for years. It has been lying empty for more than 40 years Photo: Copyright Historic Environment Scotland

3. Leyland Motor Company Building

The Leyland Motor Company building looks like it was plucked right out of boom-time Detroit, but you can actually find the building in Tradeston. The beautiful building is one of the most unique in Glasgow, and it’s a tragedy that the building now finds itself on the Buildings at Risk register. It lies empty, after a brief period of time in use as After it ceased to be used by the Leyland Motor Company, the building was taken over by the Strathclyde Police Mounted and Dog Branch as a stable block and kennel. It now lies derelict.

4. 243, Centre Street, Tradeston

The former telephone exchange building in Tradeston has lay derelict for over 15 years. External inspection finds that the building is suffering from vandalism. A significant amount of glazing has been broken and there are open windows, as well as uncovered window openings. Vegetation continues to grow on upper masonry.

