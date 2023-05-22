In Pictures: 1970s Glasgow through the years
Here’s a look back at Glasgow during the 1970s
1970s Glasgow was a bustling city that saw a lot of changes happen to the dear green place during the decade from new motorways being opened in the heart of the city which completely changed communities to a vibrant music scene as some of the hottest bands in the world rocked up to Green’s Playhouse and The Apollo.
It was also the decade which one of the city’s most famous sons Billy Connolly began to rise to fame as he made the transition from being a folk singer into a fully fledged comedian.
Take a trip down memory lane with us to Glasgow during the 1970s.