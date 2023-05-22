Register
In Pictures: 1970s Glasgow through the years

Here’s a look back at Glasgow during the 1970s

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 22nd May 2023, 09:08 BST

1970s Glasgow was a bustling city that saw a lot of changes happen to the dear green place during the decade from new motorways being opened in the heart of the city which completely changed communities to a vibrant music scene as some of the hottest bands in the world rocked up to Green’s Playhouse and The Apollo.

It was also the decade which one of the city’s most famous sons Billy Connolly began to rise to fame as he made the transition from being a folk singer into a fully fledged comedian.

Take a trip down memory lane with us to Glasgow during the 1970s.

A police car leads the cavalcade when Queen Elizabeth and the Queen Mother visits Glasgow to open the Kingston Bridge in June 1970.

1. The Kingston Bridge 1970

A police car leads the cavalcade when Queen Elizabeth and the Queen Mother visits Glasgow to open the Kingston Bridge in June 1970. Photo: TSPL

Former Beatle Paul McCartney crosses the road outside Camerons bar in Glasgow which is now The Carnarvon Bar.

2. Camerons 1970

Former Beatle Paul McCartney crosses the road outside Camerons bar in Glasgow which is now The Carnarvon Bar.

Shoppers at Paddy’s Market in December 1971. The market was a popular spot for Glaswegian’s for almost 200 years.

3. Paddy’s Market 1971

Shoppers at Paddy’s Market in December 1971. The market was a popular spot for Glaswegian’s for almost 200 years. Photo: Allan Milligan

Upper Clyde Shipbuilders demonstrate their support of the UCS shop stewards with a show of hands at a mass meeting in Govan shipyards in September 1971.

4. Govan Shipyards 1971

Upper Clyde Shipbuilders demonstrate their support of the UCS shop stewards with a show of hands at a mass meeting in Govan shipyards in September 1971. Photo: TSPL

