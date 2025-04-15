You can see the changing face of Glasgow through examples of Art-Deco, Gothic and Victorian architecture in different parts of the city alongside distinctive tenements and grand stone constructions.
The buildings at risk register is populated by important buildings that have been neglected and ignored for too long. It's time for city authorities, owners, planners, architects, developers and the local community to take the necessary steps to ensure these important buildings are restored and returned to being a functioning part of the city rather than monuments to intransigence and decay.
Here are nine buildings in Glasgow that are still standing but no longer in use.
1. 67-81, Sauchiehall Street
The former BHS site on Sauchiehall Street was added to the building at-risk register list last year. Speaking about the building which has been empty since 2016, Historic Environment Scotland said: “There are a few sections of panels which are missing or damaged under the canopy and on the store frontage. There is some peeling paint on the store frontage as well. There is light vegetation growth on the canopy. The upper glazing appears intact. The lower openings and glazing are covered and appear secure.” Photo: Bloomberg
2. Lions Chambers
The architecturally unique Lion Chambers has been abandoned since 1995 having been one of the city’s celebrated architectural designs. Although Glasgow City Council say they are committed to preserving the building, there is still no clear plan for its future. | Scott Abercrombie
3. Egyptian Halls
The Egyptian Halls which were designed by Alexander "Greek" Thomson on Union Street has lain empty for over 40 years. Scaffolding has been up in front of the building for many years. The building was listed for sale in 2024 with it now being possible that Glasgow City Council could force sale of the historic Glasgow building. | Scott Abercrombie
4. Leyland Motor Company
Built for Leyland Motor Co (address 5 Mauchline Street), there from 1922-1955. List excludes garages to rear with the building being an example of art deco Glasgow. The most recent external inspection said: "The building appears to remain vacant and suffering from vandalism and antisocial behaviour. Panels on the front entry tower are damaged. The lower openings are now covered or secured with roller shutters, but are heavily graffitied along with much of the walls." | Contributed
