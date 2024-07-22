Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The building on St James Road dates back to the early 20th century and is set to be restored and transformed.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been approved for East End Glasgow Retail Ltd to convert a former school building in Glasgow’s Townhead into 34 new flats.

The C-listed building on St James Road which was once Canning Place Public School dates back to the early 20th century but has been left derelict for eight years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before becoming disused in 2016, the building had also served as an annexe for Allan Glen`s Secondary School as well as being used as the Phoenix Centre for complementary therapies in the early 2000s.

Google Maps

A design statement said: “The building, with its decorative features in red sandstone, is a fine example of the school buildings constructed in Glasgow towards the end of the 19th century and early in the 20th century. It is now an isolated historic remnant surrounded by modern developments. “The original classrooms will be subdivided to form a range of one and two bedroom apartments. The volume of former classrooms is sufficiently high to allow new mezzanine floors to be installed in the spaces, allowing bedroom and en-suite accommodation to be created on an upper level. “The edges of the mezzanine floors will be kept back from the external windows to avoid interrupting the original glazing pattern.

“The existing atrium currently only includes the first, second and third floors so that the internal space on the upper ground floor has no natural light. Consequently, it is proposed to extend the atrium down to the upper ground floor by forming an opening in the floor above, bringing natural light down to the main entrance level.

“The floor will be given a high-quality tile finish, and planting, seating and water features will be installed in this new ground floor atrium space, becoming an additional internal amenity space for all the residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A new glazed lift will be installed in the atrium space, making the proposed apartments fully accessible. The existing balustrading will be retained and restored.”

The building is set to be completely changed and restored as alterations will be made to the current site with an extension also set to be built to the west of the building.