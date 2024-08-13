Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former school building in Glasgow’s East End which dates back over 120 years is to be demolished

Golfhill Public School in Dennistoun has been empty since the early 2000s and now plans have been approved by Glasgow City Council to transform the site into 18 new flats.

Not all of the structure will we be demolished as the façade of the building is to be retained. The building on Circus Drive dates back to 1902 having been built by red sandstone brick.

The overgrown, boarded up remains of Golfhill Public School | Google Maps

The planning application stated: "A detailed phasing plan for the development shall be submitted to and approved in writing by the planning authority. "For the avoidance of doubt, the required works to take down, rebuild, repair and retain the Listed Building's façade shall form the first phase of works on site. "Prior to the commencement of works, an amended methodology specifying how the Listed Building's façade shall be taken down, rebuilt, repaired and retained shall be submitted to and approved in writing by the Planning Authority."