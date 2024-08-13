Buildings of Glasgow: Plans approved to demolish B-listed East End former school building
and live on Freeview channel 276
It has been announced that plans have been approved to demolish a former B-listed school building in Glasgow’s East End.
Golfhill Public School in Dennistoun has been empty since the early 2000s and now plans have been approved by Glasgow City Council to transform the site into 18 new flats.
Not all of the structure will we be demolished as the façade of the building is to be retained. The building on Circus Drive dates back to 1902 having been built by red sandstone brick.
The planning application stated: "A detailed phasing plan for the development shall be submitted to and approved in writing by the planning authority. "For the avoidance of doubt, the required works to take down, rebuild, repair and retain the Listed Building's façade shall form the first phase of works on site. "Prior to the commencement of works, an amended methodology specifying how the Listed Building's façade shall be taken down, rebuilt, repaired and retained shall be submitted to and approved in writing by the Planning Authority."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.