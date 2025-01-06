Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cash and carry wholesaler could open in part of a listed former electricity works in the Southside of Glasgow.

New plans show how a developer intends to revamp some of the old St Andrew’s Works complex on Pollokshaws Road.

Blue Union Investments has asked Glasgow City Council for permission for a part change of use for the B-listed property. A music venue on the site was considered but has not been taken forward.

Plans suggest a second phase of development — which would require another application — could include a “community-centred facility with complimentary activities for local families”.

St Andrew's Works: The Printing Works | Historic Environment Scotland

The applicant bought the property, built as one of two large electricity generating stations for the Glasgow Corporation in 1900, last year.

Split into two in 1937, one part of the structure was used by the council for printing and as an archive storage facility for planning records. The other part of the building is currently used as an electrical substation by Scottish Power.

This application relates to the former print works site, which has recently been used as a warehouse by a film production company, and would focus on a rear single-storey shed.

Under previous owners Spectrum Properties, there were plans for a family play centre but, according to the new proposal, that was not believed to be financially viable during the covid pandemic.

It also claims a number of potential operators considered a music or performance venue on the site, but these “failed to materialise”.

Documents received by the council state the current applicant has “a proven track record in the operation of a cash and carry business” and the print works building offers “an opportunity for significant expansion”.

They add: “After considering options for a business centre, storage facility, live music venue, indoors market, go-kart racing etc, the applicant investigated the possibility of converting the building into a wholesale cash and carry as part of a phased occupation of the building.

“This solution is attractive due to its large and flexible floorplate, and its suitability is enhanced by the location and prominence of the building.”

The plans continue: “The agents for the current application had been approached to carry out feasibility studies for a performance venue by a number of operators, however, these failed to materialise.

“The scheme that has been proposed is an appropriate and sustainable reuse of an existing vacant building/site in an area of the city that has been identified in need of regeneration.”

A new car park would be created to the rear of the building, providing “access to the main cash and carry area”. The proposed operating hours of the cash and carry are 8am to 8pm, seven days per week.