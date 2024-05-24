Buildings of Glasgow: Plans submitted to develop empty A-listed Cowcaddens building
Acorn Property Group have submitted plans to develop an empty A-listed Cowcaddens building which was once home to the Scottish Ambulance Service.
The building on Maitland Street was designed by Skinner, Bailey & Lubetkin in the late 1960s and is one of only two buildings in Scotland which were designed by the architectural practice.
It was opened back in June 1970 by HM the Queen Mother with a plaque being unveiled in the main hall to commemorate the ceremony.
Under the new plans submitted, after the building is refurbished it is hoped that managed workspaces would be created on the upper floors with the ground floor having two large commercial units. The development would also include a mezzanine floor and rooftop terrace.
A conservation statement submitted to planners explains: “This category A listed building is a unique and possibly the final example of the pioneering work built by Skinner, Bailey & Lubetkin- an English architectural practice with a Scottish sub-base which grew out of the internationally renowned and pioneering architectural practice, The Tecton Group.
“Proposals consist of both careful repair and conservation-based replacement of the significant external and internal fabric.
“The proposals primarily are the important initial phase in adaptive repair of this historic structure. Reflecting the current property market these works will assist the longevity of the existing significant parts of the external fabric – whilst via a market study an appropriate end use is found.”
