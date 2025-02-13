The businessman wants to give the space a new lease of life by creating a cinema, cafe and community space for locals.

Businessman Sam Amdjadi has launched plans to transform a derelict Southside building in Shawlands into a community hub.

The former Tusk nightclub on Moss Side Road was first opened in the city back on Christmas Day 1922 as a cinema. Many cinemagoers would pass through the doors of the building for the following five decades before it became a bingo hall and snooker club in the seventies and eighties,

Following this, the 103-year-old building got a new lease of life as the Tusk nightclub in the early 2000s. In 2023, the former cinema was to become a Wetherspoons but nothing came of the plans with it still lying empty.

Speaking to STV News, Sam Amdjadi said: “In my mind, this should be not the decaying building we see behind us. That should be the cornerstone of this community.

“I think it’s criminal. We allow buildings that are woven into our communities just to go to decay.

“I’ve been in there for a wedding. It was beautiful inside. It’s just a shame that it’s just gone the way how it looks now. I used to go to Tusk when it was open quite a while ago.

“It feels like we’ve got so many great restaurants and bars and coffee shops and gift shops and all of those other things that come with gentrification and we don’t have a cinema. So I would really, really love to see a cinema around here.

“It’s a shame that it’s gone derelict for so long, but it’s so much potential there as well.”