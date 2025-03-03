The busy commuter road which links Glasgow and Renfrewshire will be closed for almost a week in March.

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is undertaking essential resurfacing on the A737 southbound carriageway between Linclive Interchange off-slip road and Black Cart Water from Monday 10th March until Sunday 16th March 2025.

This work will require a total overnight closure of the A737 southbound carriageway between the M8 at Junctions 28A and 29 (St James Interchange) and Johnstone during the hours of 8pm and 6am, each night.

Signed diversion routes will be in operation. A lane closure of the M8 westbound between Junctions 28 and 28A will also be in place.

All traffic management will be removed by 6am on Sunday 16th March 2025.

Motorway traffic intending to use the A737 southbound will be diverted to exit the M8 at Junction 29 (St James Interchange) to follow the A726, Greenock Road. From here, traffic will take the A761 at Gordon

Street to cross Linclive Interchange to continue on the A761 and Bridge of Weir Road. At Deafhillock Roundabout, traffic will take the first exit onto Barrochan Road to re-join the A737 at Barrochan Interchange, where diversion will end.

Those travelling from Linwood and Paisley intending to use the A737 southbound will join the above diversion at Linclive Interchange.

Resurfacing works on the A737 which commenced earlier in February 2025 at Johnstone will also be completed within the above closure area, these were delayed due to adverse weather.

Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works.

Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

This scheme will benefit vehicles using this route each day, by improving the surface of the carriageway for a smoother ride quality and reducing the need for future, more extensive maintenance.