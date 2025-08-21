Busy East Kilbride pool 'closed until further notice'

The council made the announcement that the pool has now closed

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A busy swimming pool at a leisure centre in East Kilbride has been closed until further notice.

The Dollan Aqua Centre in the South Lanarkshire town made the announcement stating that the SPA pool was closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a Facebook post, South Lanarkshire Leisure and Culture said: "Dollan Aqua Centre SPA Pool closed.

"Unfortunately, our SPA Pool will be closed until further notice. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

No further details have been given as to when the pool may reopen.