Busy East Kilbride pool 'closed until further notice'
The council made the announcement that the pool has now closed
A busy swimming pool at a leisure centre in East Kilbride has been closed until further notice.
The Dollan Aqua Centre in the South Lanarkshire town made the announcement stating that the SPA pool was closed.
In a Facebook post, South Lanarkshire Leisure and Culture said: "Dollan Aqua Centre SPA Pool closed.
"Unfortunately, our SPA Pool will be closed until further notice. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."
No further details have been given as to when the pool may reopen.