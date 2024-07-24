Busy East Renfrewshire road set to permanently decrease speed limit
and live on Freeview channel 276
A busy East Renfrewshire Road will see its speed limit permanently reduced next month.
Part of Ayr Road will have its speed limit reduced from 40mph to 30mph to improve safety on the road as there have been a “high number” of incidents on the road over the past five years.
The change will come into effect on Thursday 1 August as the limit reduces between Eastwood Toll and Pilmuir Road on Ayr Road.
Taking to social media, East Renfrewshire Council said: "As of Thursday, August 1, the 40mph speed limit on the A77, Ayr Road between Eastwood Toll and Pilmuir Road, will be permanently reduced to 30mph to enhance road safety for all users."
This particular stretch of road includes seven controlled pedestrian crossings and the bulk of these come between Mearns Cross and Maidenhill.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.