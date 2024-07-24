Busy East Renfrewshire road set to permanently decrease speed limit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The speed limit over the 3.2 mile stretch on Ayr Road is set to be reduced at the beginning of August

A busy East Renfrewshire Road will see its speed limit permanently reduced next month.

Part of Ayr Road will have its speed limit reduced from 40mph to 30mph to improve safety on the road as there have been a “high number” of incidents on the road over the past five years.

The change will come into effect on Thursday 1 August as the limit reduces between Eastwood Toll and Pilmuir Road on Ayr Road.

Taking to social media, East Renfrewshire Council said: "As of Thursday, August 1, the 40mph speed limit on the A77, Ayr Road between Eastwood Toll and Pilmuir Road, will be permanently reduced to 30mph to enhance road safety for all users."