Busy Glasgow East End street to be closed today

The street in Glasgow will be closed for 11 hours today so that works can be carried out

By Declan McConville
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 09:16 BST

During peak hours today (July 3), Gallowgate between Parkhead Cross and Springfield Road will be closed.

The reason for the closure is that urgent carriageway surfacing works have to be carried out meaning that drivers will be unable to use the route which tends to be busy. It is closed from 7am until 6pm meaning that those on the road will have to use an alternative route as drivers are being asked to avoid the area while the works are being carried out.

There will be diversions in place along Duke Street and Biggar Street during the time for anyone who cannot avoid this part of the East End. Once open again, it is hoped that the road will be in much better shape later today as these works have been needed for a long time as streets in the surrounding area also see a huge flow of heavy traffic on matchdays at Celtic Park meaning the streets have to be maintained.

