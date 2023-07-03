Busy Glasgow East End street to be closed today

The street in Glasgow will be closed for 11 hours today so that works can be carried out

During peak hours today (July 3), Gallowgate between Parkhead Cross and Springfield Road will be closed.

The reason for the closure is that urgent carriageway surfacing works have to be carried out meaning that drivers will be unable to use the route which tends to be busy. It is closed from 7am until 6pm meaning that those on the road will have to use an alternative route as drivers are being asked to avoid the area while the works are being carried out.

