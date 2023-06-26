Historic Glasgow East End landmark nears completion after revamp

The restoration of Bridgeton’s iconic bandstand is nearing completion with work due to be finished later this summer.

The refurbishment led by Clyde Gateway has revealed the historical A-listed Umbrella was actually slightly leaning to one side causing it to crack. The landmark has been undergoing painstaking restoration in a workshop and is to be fully re-instated to its former glory within weeks.

Calton councillor George Redmond said the history of the well known meeting place at Bridgeton Cross is “incredible.” The Glasgow Labour leader who is from the area said: “My great great grandfather would have seen it being built. The Umbrella is important for people across the city and across the world.” Councillor Redmond said he is “absolutely delighted” that the Umbrella will be restored and said the overall standard will be improved. He added: “It is a place that means so much to so many people.”

Regeneration company Clyde Gateway has been working with a team to dismantle the landmark, with pieces being carefully restored and repaired in a workshop. The Umbrella was leaning towards London Road leading to cracks, which are being fixed.

New foundations are also to be added under the columns to support the structure, which was originally gifted to the city in 1875. The plans include it being painted in colours replicating the original palette and matching the Commonwealth Games refurbishment.

Martin McKay, Clyde Gateway’s chief executive said: “The conservation and restoration of Bridgeton’s oldest landmark – the 147 year old Umbrella is almost complete. Clyde Gateway is working extensively with the expert team to oversee and undertake such an intricate project.”

