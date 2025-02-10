Works will take place on the motorway for eight hours each night for almost three weeks

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is undertaking a package of essential overnight maintenance on the eastbound M8 between Junctions 18 (Charing X) and 16 (Craighall) which will continue to be carried out throughout 2025.

Eastbound works will take place from Sunday 9 February until Friday 28 February 2025 from 10pm until 6am, each night, excluding Friday nights and Saturdays.

This scheme is to enable the next phase of works of the M8 Woodside Viaducts Junctions 16-17.

The repairs have been heavily delayed | Transport Scotland

Work will be carried out using overnight closures only with signed diversion routes in operation.

Mainline Diversions

Eastbound M8 traffic will be diverted off at junction 18/17 (St Georges Road) and then follow the diversion for northbound St Georges Road. Traffic will then drive onto southbound Garscube Road and then onto eastbound Dobbies Loan. From here, traffic will join eastbound M8 at junction 16 (Craighall).

Slip Roads Diversions

The eastbound on slips at junction 19 (Anderston) and junction 18 (Charing X) will also be closed with the diverted traffic continuing onto northbound North Street and St Georges Road to join the mainline diversion at St Georges X.

Access for emergency service vehicles will not be maintained throughout these works.

Please plan your journey and allow extra time for travel through the signed diversion.

Vehicles entering the LEZ as part of the diversion must follow the diversion signage at all times. Any vehicles which deviate from the published diversion route may be issued with penalty charge notice(s) from Glasgow City Council should they be captured out with the agreed diversion route.

Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.