Byres Road to close overnight this weekend for essential works
Byres Road in Glasgow’s West End will be closed for one night this weekend with drivers urged to avoid the area if possible and use alternative routes where possible.
The famous Glasgow street will be closed between Great Western Road and Grosvenor Lane on Sunday evening between 10pm on 29 June and 5am on Monday 30 June.
Closures are in place to allow telecoms mast maintenance works on the West End street.
Diversion routes for drivers will be in place as follows:
Byres Road > University Avenue > Gibson Street > Eldon Street > Woodlands Road > St Georges Road > Maryhill Road > Queen Margaret Drive.
