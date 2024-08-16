Cala Homes (West) Opens Its Doors To Prospective Buyers With Two Weekend Events
Award-winning homebuilder Cala Homes (West) is set to hold open house weekend events at two of its developments across two weekends in August and September.
The open house weekends allow potential buyers the chance to pop in without an appointment, take advantage of exclusive incentives only available at each event, whilst exploring a variety of housestyles, on offer
On Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th August Gilchrist Gardens in Erskine will welcome buyers to view five homestyles available including the new four-bedroom Colonsay viewhome which is set over three spacious storeys. This development, which boasts a fantastic community setting close to good schools and commuter links, is now 80 per cent reserved and continues to be popular with families looking for more space to grow as well as young couples and downsizers alike
The Lawers at Balgray Gardens, Cala’s ever-popular development in Newton Mearns, is set to host its hotly anticipated open weekend on the 31st August and 1st September from 12 noon to 4pm. With four different homestyles available to view, and this being the final opportunity to own a Cala home in Newton Mearns, buyers can explore a range of five-bedroom properties and get a real feel for the space and lifestyle on offer at this sought-after location
Suzanne McElhiney, Sales and Marketing Director at Cala Homes (West), said: “We are thrilled to invite prospective buyers to two of our extremely popular family-focused developments, Gilchrist Gardens in Erskine and The Lawers at Balgray Gardens in Newton Mearns. This is a fantastic opportunity to explore a whole range of our beautiful housetypes in person, without the need for an appointment.
“Our sales teams will be on hand to answer any questions, as well as guiding prospective buyers on pricing, specifications and the exclusive financial and interior incentives we have on offer. Asthese two very popular developments are now down to final homes available for a move this year, I’d urge potential buyers to pop in so they don’t miss out.”
Further information can be found here for Gilchrist Gardens and The Lawers at Balgray Gardens open weekend events.
