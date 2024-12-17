A Glasgow road will remain closed for two months longer than initially planned to allow further works to be completed.

Cambridge Street between Renfrew Street and Sauchiehall Street Precinct, which has been closed since Monday, April 8, was set expected to reopen on Friday (20 December), however Glasgow City Council have announced that it will now remain closued until Friday, February 28, 2025.

It means that the road will remain closed for a further in order to relocate disabled parking places on Cambridge Street to Blythswood Street, south of Sauchiehall precinct and Rose Street, north of Sauchiehall Precinct.

A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council told the Glasgow Times: "The proposed works on Cambridge Street form part of the City Centre Avenue Works.

"In order to undertake the reconstruction of Cambridge Street, the current road closure for Cambridge Street between Renfrew Street and Sauchiehall Street Precinct will be extended for a further 10 weeks.

"The road closure shall commence at 8am on Friday, December 20, 2024, until 4pm on Friday, February 28, 2025."

The Avenues Programme is intended transform city centre streets to create attractive and people-focused high-quality places forming part of a network of pedestrian and cycle priority routes that feature trees and rain gardens, enhanced lighting and bring improved connectivity.

Works on this project “will deliver a significant improvement in the public realm on Cambridge Street and the bottom of Sauchiehall Street. Roads, pavements and footways on the streets will be reconstructed, with new kerbing, traffic signals, 40 new street trees, rain gardens and street lighting features of the work” according to the council.

Speaking about the project in September 2023, Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken said: “The work soon to begin on the latest Avenue in the city centre will help to bring an improved environment on both Cambridge Street and the bottom of Sauchiehall Street. These streets will form part of the Avenue network across the city centre that will not only make the area more attractive for everyone in it, but make it easier for people to get around as they walk, wheel and cycle.”