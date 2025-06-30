Plans for new car park near Glasgow Airport submitted

Plans to create a car park on the site of the former Clansman Club near Glasgow Airport in Paisley have been submitted to Renfrewshire Council.

Agent company Ryden has lodged an application for planning permission on behalf of AH3 for a 180-space facility on brownfield land in Abbotsinch Road.

If approved, the layout would consist of rows of bays arranged to the east and west of a “central spine” road with each parking aisle having a dead end.

A small portable unit with amenities for customers and an office for staff would be located to the western edge, immediately to the south of the access.

Glasgow Airport

Explaining how the car park would operate, a planning statement said: “The facility primarily serves pre-booked customers but walk-in customers without prior bookings can be manually granted access through on-site creation of a ‘walk-in booking’.

“Automated electric barriers will be incorporated to the internal access road, meaning vehicles will only be permitted entry to the car park with a prior booking.

“On arrival, ANPR [automatic number plate recognition] validates the booking and a welcome message is displayed on external display screens.

“As a secondary access control measure, customers will be able to scan a barcode at the barrier console.

“This will prevent delays occurring in the event of technical issues with the ANPR camera equipment and gives customers flexibility in the event that their vehicle registration details may have changed since their booking was made.

“Customers are directed to park in any empty bay and then drop their keys into the automated key drop locker.

“Upon returning to the site, customers scan their unique QR code at the automated key return locker. The locker dispenses the car key and provides the vehicle’s bay location.

“Customers must exit the site within a defined period to ensure vehicles cannot re-enter without a new booking.”

The perimeter would be equipped with CCTV surveillance, lighting and security fencing to “further ensure safety and visibility” within the car park.

The statement added: “The operation will provide two parking services: ‘park and stroll’ and ‘meet and greet’.

“The former allows customers to park on site and walk 7-8 minutes to the airport terminal.

“The ‘meet and greet’ option allows customers to check in, drop off their car which is then driven by a member of staff to an off-site location at West Avenue, Linwood and a circa 5-10 minute drive away.

“Vehicles are returned to the main site for customer pick-up on the day of their return.”

The statement claimed the plans would create “direct and indirect jobs” and support the future growth of the airport.

A decision on the application, which is expected to be made by council officers, will be confirmed at a later date.