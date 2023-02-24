At least 40 meals were knocked to the pavement underneath Glasgow Central on Argyle Street

Meals set out for homeless people have been knocked to the ground by a man walking past a Glasgow soup kitchen.

CCTV footage obtained by the local democracy reporting service, shows two people approach a table in Argyle Street put up by Homelesss Project Scotland at around 11.25pm on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of them then turns and knocks a crate of at least 40 meals to the pavement under Central Bridge making them unservable for people who would normally turn up for their supper after 11pm.

The chairman of Homeless Project Scotland is now urging people to “donate instead of hate” after the much needed meals of curry and rice and vegetarian pasta were lost.

Chairman Colin McInnes said it was “very sad” to see the passersby at their stall denying people access to a hot meal.

Mr McInnes said: “This incident, which took place on Tuesday night, really upset me because our volunteers work really hard to cook all those pots of food for people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We work so hard to feed people who are homeless and hungry. Seeing that people are walking past and doing this is very sad.”

He said that in recent days the number of people attending the soup kitchen had “soared again” and they were serving more than 300 meals some nights.

A passer-by knocked the food provisions from the Homeless Project Scotland’s table, one of Glasgow’s biggest food banks

Colin added: “We served 350 people the other night and the queue backed up to the traffic lights at McDonalds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s just frustrating when the only meals you have left are outside in a basket, and someone comes along and decides to dump all of them on the floor.

“This has never happened before and is a first for us .People would have gone hungry because those meals weren’t there. There were a good 40 meals left in that crate which could have been served as a supper.

“The food burst all over the floor and the volunteer, who had cooked it earlier, had to clean it up. So you can imagine how they feel.

“I would like to encourage people to donate instead of hate to be honest. I understand there will be people who are under the influence of drink and drugs but please leave our stalls alone so people in need can get the help they need.

Advertisement

Advertisement