Homeless Project Scotland using a city centre bar for Christmas dinner

McChuills is hosting a Christmas Dinner for those that are homeless or can’t be with loved ones.

A Glasgow city-centre bar is accommodating a charity that feeds and cares the homeless and vulnerable in the city on Christmas Day.

Homeless Project Scotland is using McChuills, a popular live music bar on the 25th and will also be offering transport to and from the bar for anyone who can’t make their own way there.

Food, drink, entertainment and music will take place between 2:30pm-10pm on Sunday at the High Street bar in the city.

People usually get fed and watered from Argyle Street under Central Station bridge and feeds hundreds of people every night but as temperatures continue to drop and the big day looms, the charity has managed to secure a venue to give people the best Christmas dinner possible.

Volunteer Ciara McLean spoke to Glasgow Live and said: “On Christmas Day, we are hosting a wee party in McChuills which is just on the street over from where we usually set up.

“From half two until 10pm absolutely anyone who has nowhere else to go, or no family to be with are absolutely welcome to come and join us and have a full Christmas dinner as well as some drinks.

“There’ll be transport available and we really just want to give people the best possible day.

“McChuills have been absolutely incredible supporters of the project, they put so much time and effort into helping us and they do a lot of fundraisers to raise some money which all goes to helping Glasgow’s homeless and vulnerable.”

It is hoped that these events can happen more often throughout the calendar year with Homeless Project Scotland pleading for support from the Scottish Government recently due to no permanent home currently.

Last night, the charity did Christmas dinners on Argyle Street with 1,500 taking up the offer within the space of three hours.

To see the work that Homeless Project Scotland does in Glasgow and how you can help - just go to their website for more information.

Homeless Project Scotland is a fledgling charity, set up in October 2019 by a handful of volunteers that wanted to give homeless people on the streets of our towns and cities hot drinks and food during the harsh winter nights.

