Celtic mourn loss of Lisbon Lion John Fallon who has died aged 84

Celtic FC

Former Celtic Goalkeeper and European Cup winner John Fallon has died. The Lisbon Lion was 84 years old.

John Fallon, born on 16 August 1940 in Cambuslang, was a goalkeeper and lifelong Celtic supporter, remembered as the only non-playing squad member of Celtic’s 1967 European Cup–winning team, the Lisbon Lions.

Fallon made over 200 appearances for Celtic and was the unused substitute goalkeeper on the famous night in Lisbon when Celtic defeated Inter Milan. He won 14 major trophies in his 14 years as a Celtic player.

Fallon joined Celtic in 1958 and was part of the team that lifted the Scottish Cup in 1965, Jock Stein’s first silverware as manager. The goalkeeper went on to help the club to another Scottish Cup win, five League Cups and six league titles as well as the European Cup.

A statement from the club this evening said: “Everyone at Celtic Football Club is deeply saddened at the news that former Celtic goalkeeper and Lisbon Lion, John Fallon, has passed away at the age of 84.

“John joined Celtic in 1958 and went on to make almost 200 appearances for the club over a 14-year period.

“He was part of the Celtic side that clinched the 1965 Scottish Cup, Jock Stein’s first trophy win as manager, and he is well remembered for his acrobatic and joyous celebration that day as Billy McNeill’s late winner ended an eight-year trophy drought for the Celts.

“Throughout his time with Celtic, John helped the club to six league titles, five League Cups, two Scottish Cups and the European Cup, which was won in the heat of Lisbon in 1967.

“John was Celtic’s only substitute on that famous May evening in Portugal, when he and his team-mates entered in to football folklore by reaching the pinnacle of European football.

“After leaving Celtic, John went on to play for Motherwell and Greenock Morton before retiring from the sport in the mid-1970s.

“His love for Celtic, however, was a constant throughout the years, and he followed the club at home and away for the rest of life.

“His passing comes as a great sadness to us all, and the thoughts and prayers of everyone connected with Celtic Football Club are with his family and friends at this sad time.”