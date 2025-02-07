GCC

The A-listed Lighthouse building, which has been mostly shut since 2020, is to be opened to the public again.

Proposals been approved for the sandstone Charles Rennie Mackintosh designed property to become a base for start-up firms and be open to tourists and schools.

It is hoped over the next 10 years thousands of jobs will be created.

Long term lease negotiations with Sustainable Ventures (Scotland) Limited will now begin with the city council, which owns 88 per cent of the floorspace in the building.

The Lighthouse will host small technology companies focused on the climate.

Councillors gave the go-ahead at the contracts and property committee yesterday.

Speaking at the meeting, Councillor Ruairi Kelly, SNP, said: “Having seen what Sustainable Ventures have done on their two projects in London and Manchester it looks really promising for the city in terms of the protection of another heritage asset. This is one of the top priorities for I’m sure the vast majority of people in the city given the significance.”

The convenor for built heritage and development said finding a sustainable and long term use is the most important thing” for buildings so they can be maintained by occupiers who make sure they are heated, wind and watertight and will have repairs carried out.

He pointed out the venue will also be an incubator for green high tech businesses, which is beneficial to the economy and and will create additional jobs.

Labour councillor Kevin Lalley said he is pleased about the building being maintained and the public having access again.

The Lighthouse was formerly home to the Glasgow Herald and – from 1999 – Scotland’s Centre for Architecture, Design and the City. It hosted a permanent Mackintosh exhibition.