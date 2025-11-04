Scotland’s biggest Christmas drive-in returns to Loch Lomond with festive films including Elf and Home Alone
.Since launching in 2013, more than 280,000 people have made the trip to Loch Lomond Shores for big-screen Christmas classics from the comfort of their cars. This year brings back all-time favourites including 8 screenings of Elf plus, Home Alone and The Grinch, and adds two new titles for 2025: The Santa Clause and The Muppet Christmas Carol.
On the ground, expect gourmet street food including Loop & Scoop churros with Belgian or vegan chocolate sauce, SMSH BRGR’s premium smash burgers made with Rodger’s Butchers beef, and Dirty Bird’s buttermilk chicken; plus hot dogs, pizza, waffle fries, hot and cold drinks, popcorn and sweets.
Oli Norman, founder & CEO of itison, said: “Twelve years in, Drive-In Movies is a Christmas ritual, and it sells out because people love sharing these films together.
“Thousands of families and friends, cosy in their cars, quoting the lines and cheering the finales on the banks of Loch Lomond, it’s magic. We’ve added fresh favourites this year and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back.”
Full film schedule:
The Santa Clause Fri 12th Dec, 5.30pm
Die Hard Fri 12th Dec & Mon 22nd Dec, 9.30pm
Elf Fri 19th & Tue 23rd Dec: 1pmo Sat 13th, Sun 14th, Sat 20th Dec & Tue 23rd: 5.30pmo Sun 21st Dec: 9.30pm
How The Grinch Stole Christmas Sat 13th Dec: 9.30pm Fri 19th Dec: 5.30pmo Sun 21st Dec: 1pm
Arthur Christmaso Sun 14th Dec: 1pm
The Holiday Sun 14th & Thu 18th Dec: 9.30pm
Home Alone Thu 18th Dec: 5.30pmoWed 24th Dec: 1pm
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York Fri 19th & Tue 23rd Dec: 9.30pm Mon 22nd Dec: 5.30pm
The Polar Express Sat 20th & Mon 22nd Dec: 1pm
Love Actually Sat 20th Dec: 9.30pm
The Muppet Christmas Carol Sun 21st Dec: 5.30pm
It’s A Wonderful Life Wed 24th Dec: 5.30pm
Tickets are £40 per car and go on sale Wednesday 5th November at 7.30am, at itison.com/drivein