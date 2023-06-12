CHVRCHES were back in Glasgow for the first time in over a year.

Glasgow was treated to a return to form when the synth-pop pride of Glasgow played at the Barrowlands at the weekend.

Formed in Glasgow in 2011 - the band came to prominence in the mid 2010’s and have proved popular since - having spent most of last year touring their fouth album ‘Screen Violence’, Scottish three-piece CHVRCHES are back with anthemic new single ‘Over’ – the first since they signed to Island Records.

Their weekend return to Scotland will also see them play at Fat Sam’s in Dundee tonight, June 12.

CHVRCHES were supported by Glasgow band Dead Pony, who came out with their first EP in 2022 and have supported the likes of Courtney Barnett, Black Honey, and The Mysterines.

Throughout most of 2023 so far CHVRCHES have been supporting Coldplay on their ‘Music of the Spheres’ world tour - most recently passing through South America in the Spring.

CHVRCHES took the opportunity while playing back in Glasgow to show their support for a local charity, Refuweegee, who’s details were projected onto the stage before the set. For more details on the charity and how to donate, check out the Refuweegee page.

All pictures by Craig McConnell of Catching Light Photography.

1 . CHVRCHES @ the Barrowlands June 10 CHVRCHES played an electric set at Barrowlands on June 10

2 . CHVRCHES @ the Barrowlands June 10 Martin Doherty mid-set for CHVRCHES. Doherty plays keyboards, sampler, guitar and performs main vocals and backing vocals. He also contributes to CHVRCHES’ songwriting and production.

3 . CHVRCHES @ the Barrowlands June 10 Lauren Mayberry is the frontwoman for CHVRCHES, affter growing up around Stirling, she came to Glasgow for university and stuck around to set up CHVRCHES in 2011.

4 . CHVRCHES @ the Barrowlands June 10 CHVRCHES last gig in Glasgow was over a year ago, on March 12 2022 at SWG3

