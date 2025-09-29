Cineworld on Renfrew Street bids farewell to Glasgow city centre after 24 years

The 18-screen Cineworld on Renfrew Street in Glasgow has closed after 20 years as the owner of the building moves ahead with plans to take back the building.

Cineworld on Renfrew Street has bid farewell to Glasgow city centre after two decades.

The site is transferring back to the owners of the building by 31 October with Cineworld announcing exciting upgrades to their space at Silverburn Shopping Centre.

Taking to social media, Cineworld Glasgow Renfrew Street said: “After decades of unforgettable moments, Cineworld Glasgow Renfrew Street has now closed its doors for the final time.

“We want to thank every guest and every team member for making this cinema a true Glasgow landmark.

“Our story continues just a few miles away at Cineworld Glasgow Silverburn, soon to feature 4DX and luxury recliner seating in every 2D screen.

“We can’t wait to welcome you there for the next chapter of your big screen experience.”

Omniplex, an Irish cinema group, bought the site for £7 million in May this year. The firm, owned by the Anderson family which has a history in the film and cinema business dating back to 1948, entered the UK market in 2023, acquiring former Empire cinema sites. Omniplex owns 43 cinemas, with 21 in the Republic of Ireland and 22 cinemas in the UK. STV reports that Cineworld has been leasing the building for more than £1m a year, and that the lease on the building was due to run until 2036 before the landlord issued an early termination notice.

Cineworld on Renfrew street in Glasgow city centre was the tallest cinema building in the world, with an overall height of 62 m (203.41 ft). It opening its doors on 21 September 2001, at 12 storeys high it holds 18 screens and has a seating capacity of 4,277.