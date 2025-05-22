We’ve put together this explainer to put the new Clyde Gateway Project in a simple digestible form - detailing the biggest changes coming to Glasgow’s East End and the former Shawfield Stadium site.

If Glaswegians wish to view the masterplan in full, they can do so by clicking here.

What is the new Clyde Gateway Project?

The Clyde Gateway project is set to transform parts of Glasgow’s East End and South Lanarkshire. It’s set to bring new mixed-use developments to the area, primarily by bringing in purpose-built buildings. To put it simply it’s a real estate and property development, which is set to benefit the East End of Glasgow with new jobs, homes commercial property, and industry.

What new buildings are coming to Glasgow’s East End as part of the Clyde Gateway Project?

Buildings set to be constructed include: Shawfield Red Tree Labs, Dalmarnock Xworks, Shawfield Innovation High Value Manufacturing, Technology Terrace, and Innovation Central.

For a full run-down, check out some of the headers below.

What areas will benefit from the Clyde Gateway Innovation?

The Clyde Gateway focuses around the River Clyde corridor - 2,000 acres across Glasgow and South Lanarkshire Council - primarily Shawfield and the former Shawfield Stadium site and Dalmarnock.

How much is being invested in the Clyde Gateway project?

A total of £500m has been invested as of May 2025. This half a billion investment will see several buildings constructed across the East End alongside associated works.

Who is behind the Clyde Gateway Project?

The new project is put forward by the Clyde Gateway Innovation, a new Urban Regeneration Company made up of a mixed group of developers.

Partners in the Clyde Gateway project include Glasgow City Council, South Lanarkshire Council and Scottish Enterprise) as well as local Further Education/Higher Education institutions such as the University of Strathclyde.

What is Innovation Dalmarnock and what new buildings are coming to Dalmarnock?

Innovation Dalmarnock refers to the area of the masterplan north of the Clyde in Dalmarnock - these include three projects:

Xworks -A space for High Value Manufacturing for up to four tenents.

The Foundry - A circa 130 bed hotel on a prominant site fronting Clyde Gateway and adjacent to Dalmarnock Train Station.

Two pavilion buildings - On the banks of the River Clyde, these spaces will be suitable for a variety of ‘workspace typologies’.

What is Innovation Shawfield and what new buildings are coming to Shawfield?

Innovation Shawfield is made up of two sites: Shawfield 1.0 and Shawfield 2.0.

Shawfield 1.0, on the site of the former Shawfiuld Stadium, includes the following projects:

Red Tree Labs - A lab enabled flexible workspace

Technology Terrace - Light industrial buildings with internal office space and double height workshop space

Innovation Central - A building providing central supporting facilities, with a focus on local amenities and innovative collaborative workspace.

High Value Manufacturing - Large scale clear span buildings with internal office provision, designed to be subdivisible if required.

Shawfield 2.0 is set in a nearby site adjacent to the motorway.

It will see a number of large format industrial type buildings with internal office space and dedicated delivery yards. A total of 10 plots are to be developed.

How will Shawfield Stadium be redeveloped under Clyde Gateway plans?

Shawfield Regeneration Limited has developed ambitious plans to redevelop the former Shawfield Stadium and create a new mixed-use neighbourhood.

The consented proposals will deliver circa 450 residential units, largely flatted, in a variety of sizes and tenures. These units will allow a critical mass of people who can live and work sustainably in the area.

A 150-bedroom hotel incorporated within the proposals will also be developed.

What will the new Clyde Gateway project look like?

Take a look below for a range of CGI images illustrating what the new projects will look like.

1 . Shawfield Stadium A CGI image of the proposed Shawfield Stadium regeneration site | Contributed

2 . Shawfield Shawfield Innovation Central will provide communal facilities and events space with room for a cafe and gym | Contributed

3 . Shawfield CGI showing how new investment will look at Shawfield, adjacent to the existing Red Tree Magenta | Contributed