M&D’s is to host a free weekend for comic fans and movie buffs at Scotland’s Theme Park with the chance to meet a packed line-up of favourite characters.

BGCP Comic Con will take place on Saturday April 13 and Sunday April 14 at Scotland’s Theme Park, Strathclyde Country Park, from 10am until 4pm.

Suitable for all age groups, visitors will have the chance to meet their favourite superheroes at different times over the weekend for a ‘meet and greet’ and photographs.

Characters include Pikachu, Sonic & Knuckles, Venom, Spiderman, Bluey, Deadpool and Iron Man. The event will also feature displays of tv and movie props, artists, toys and merchandise available to buy.

Jensen Taylor Connelly said, “This is a great opportunity for fans of all ages to get up close with their favourite characters and maybe get some tips on their superpowers. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone dressed up in costume for a fantastic weekend.”

Located next to Strathclyde Country Park, M&D’s is one of Scotland’s top visitor attractions. The Theme Park features thrill rides and family rides, as well as a host of activities, for all age groups.

Special features include Amazonia, a temperature controlled tropical hot house of exotic animals, Devil’s Island Adventure Golf, Cosmic Bowl, a ten-pin bowling alley, and Krazy Congo Soft Play.

There are also many food outlets to enjoy, from snacks to restaurant meals, including the award winning American themed diner Monterey Jack’s.