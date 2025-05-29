Coming Soon to Glasgow: 6 new planning applications set to change the city in 2025

The planning portal of Glasgow City Council is a wonderful place to kill a few hours. If you’re as nosey as us you can see who’s getting extensions (or better yet who’s getting rejected for extensions), all the new proposed openings of restaurants and bars, or even the hum-drum repair work across all of Glasgow’s listed building sites. It really is a trip.

Rather than waste your time slogging through planning applications for hours though, we did the hard work for you - and have put together this list of six planning applications this week that are the most interesting.

Take a look below to see what’s happening in Glasgow before any one else! Here are six planning application submitted in the final weeks of May 2025.

1 . Metal sculpture installation at The Tron Theatre A metal sculpture could be coming to the Tron Theatre steeple soffit (the overhead section pedestrians walk through on Trongate) as part of Glasgow's 850th anniversary. As described in the planning application "The visual language explores interwoven stories of resilience and growth, with a focus on underrepresented women's stories, all connecting to the idea of Let Glasgow Flourish." | Contributed

2 . Black Sheep Coffee in the Paramount Cinema Black Sheep Coffee will be moving into the long-vacant ground unit in the Paramount Cinema if plans are approved. | Contributed Photo: John Devlin

3 . Southside Corridor Urban Park The vacant site south of Devon Street underneath the M74 on the route to Eglinton Toll from Tradeston could be transformed into an 'urban park'. The park has been designed to 'stitch together the neighbourhoods and communities of Laurieston and the Gorbals, Govanhill and Pollokshields by creating a unique new public space that will stimulate regeneration and increase connectivity.' | Contributed

4 . Okame Partick Popular Glasgow Japanese restaurant chain Okame will open a new restaurant in Partick in the former Superdrug unit at 252 Dumbarton Road. | Contributed