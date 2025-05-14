Coming soon to Glasgow: 6 planning applications set to shake up the city

Published 14th May 2025

Here are six planning applications set to shake up Glasgow this year

The planning portal of Glasgow City Council is a wonderful place to kill a few hours. If you’re as nosey as us you can see who’s getting extensions (or better yet who’s getting rejected for extensions), all the new proposed openings of restaurants and bars, or even the hum-drum repair work across all of Glasgow’s listed building sites. It really is a trip.

Rather than waste your time slogging through planning applications for hours though, we did the hard work for you - and have put together this list of six planning applications this week that are the most interesting.

Take a look below to see what’s happening in Glasgow before any one else!

Alexander ‘Greek’ Thomson’s finest domestic creation is set to receive a replacement glasshouse within the walled garden following approval from Glasgow City Council's planning board.

1. Holmwood House

Alexander ‘Greek’ Thomson’s finest domestic creation is set to receive a replacement glasshouse within the walled garden following approval from Glasgow City Council's planning board. | dod

RD Designer Wear, a retro designer clothing brand, could replace the Yankee Candle shop in Glasgow Fort if plans are approved.

2. RD Designer Wear

RD Designer Wear, a retro designer clothing brand, could replace the Yankee Candle shop in Glasgow Fort if plans are approved. | Contributed

Boots could move in to the former ticket office unit in Glasgow Central Station, to the right of the front entrance of the city centre train station, if plans are approved - moving from their established spot within Glasgow Central.

3. Glasgow Central Station

Boots could move in to the former ticket office unit in Glasgow Central Station, to the right of the front entrance of the city centre train station, if plans are approved - moving from their established spot within Glasgow Central. | Paul Trainer

48 new flats could be coming to Festival Gate, the empty plot of land adjacent to Pacific Quay hosting the BBC and Glasgow Science Centre. A car park and retail unit would also come with the development if plans are approved.

4. Festival Gate flats

48 new flats could be coming to Festival Gate, the empty plot of land adjacent to Pacific Quay hosting the BBC and Glasgow Science Centre. A car park and retail unit would also come with the development if plans are approved. | Google Maps

