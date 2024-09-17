Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Commonwealth Games will return to Glasgow 12 years after the city last hosted the major event

It has been announced that Glasgow will host the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Around 10 sports would be offered during an 11 day competition in July or August 2026. Athletics and swimming are the two mandated sports with the other eight to be determined after consultation with the CGF.

The last time only 10 sports were competed in at a Commonwealth Games was in 1994. Glasgow hosted 17 sports in 2014 while the most recent Games in Birmingham in 2022 featured 20 sports.

Glasgow hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2014 | AFP via Getty Images

A feasibility study was commissioned in December 2023 to assess Scotland's viability as a cost-effective alternative host, following the CGF's decision to make available £100m to host nations for a 2026 Games as part of the Victoria settlement agreement.

The Federation said: "We are satisfied that the concept developed could see a refreshed format for the Games, that would see it be delivered on time and on budget, providing significant benefit to the Scottish economy and a potential blueprint for a sustainable Games model of the future."

Health Secretary Neil Gray said that it was “more likely” that Glasgow would host the games. "Reputationally my worry and the government’s worry has always been that there is going to be a comparison with the incredibly successful 2014 games, which by any stretch of the imagination both in terms of the performances, the spectacle that it was and the legacy, were going to be hard to match,” he told BBC Radio Scotland.

"But I’m hopeful that if we are able to recognise that if we are to go ahead, this is a different games, this is a smaller event. Fewer sports across fewer sites but with good collaboration we could see something coming forward that is still positive for Glasgow and for Scotland."

BBC Scotland chief Sports News Correspondent Chris McLaughlin wrote on X: “The Scottish Government has agreed to back a deal to bring the Commonwealth Games back to Glasgow in 2026. Final decision was taken at a cabinet meeting this morning.”