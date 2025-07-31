A new community well-being hub has launched at Rouken Glen Park, offering space for growing, cooking and activities for people in East Renfrewshire

A new community wellbeing hub has officially opened at Rouken Glen Park, providing a dedicated space for local groups to run activities that support health, connection and sustainability. Operated by The Community Hub, an initiative of Voluntary Action East Renfrewshire, the site is part of a pilot to explore how growing, cooking and well-being programmes can be delivered in a shared space.

The Hub is located behind Rouken Glen Garden Centre—on the former Young Enterprise Scotland site—and includes greenhouses, growing areas, a commercial-grade kitchen, office pods and a main administrative building. Groups such as East Renfrewshire Climate Action Hub, Chat & Plant and Velo World are already involved, and more organisations are being encouraged to join.

The space is freely available for groups to use over the next four months, whilst The Community Hub assesses potential models for future revenue generation. A review is planned for December, and if a strong business case is presented, The Community Hub will seek to continue operating the site in the long term, working in collaboration with East Renfrewshire Council and other partners to shape an exciting future for the space.

Voluntary Action East Renfrewshire Chief Officer Ruth Gallagher said:“Our Community Hub initiative will house East Renfrewshire Climate Action Hub, Velo World and many other 3rd/community sector organisations interested in joining our collaboration.“We will be testing and trying a variety of activities, including planting and growing community vegetables, health and wellbeing activities such as Yoga as well as supporting the development of small local enterprises. Pop down and have a chat with team; join in the fun and share your ideas.”

East Renfrewshire Council Economic Development & Inclusive Growth Manager Micheal McKernan said:“East Renfrewshire Council is delighted to be hosting The Community Hub. The work that they do is an integral part of our Community Planning Partnership's vision to reduce inequality across groups and communities in East Renfrewshire. The East Renfrewshire A Place to Grow sets out our shared hopes and aspirations between now and 2040 so that East Renfrewshire is a place where everyone can flourish, thrive and grow.

“We would encourage local groups to get in touch with The Community Hub to help them shape the future of their site at Rouken Glen.”

Chat & Plant member Sylvia McCandlish said:“The community well-being hub offers us a chance to experiment with food plants we have never dared to think about before and it gives us the confidence to create and be inventive.“The Hub also has the resources to allow us to expand the group. We use the larger greenhouse and one of the polytunnels but there are opportunities for others to come and set up shop. There are other polytunnels, there are the external areas as well, so it offers lots of chances for people to make this community space their home.”

The site is open to the public Monday to Friday, 10am–2:30pm, for anyone interested in visiting, chatting about their interests or learning more about the initiative.

Organisations interested in booking space or joining the project should contact Ruth Gallagher at [email protected] .