Concerns that almost 20% of Glasgow’s CCTV cameras are not operational have been raised – as it emerged weather was one of the biggest causes of failure.

Glasgow has the largest public space, CCTV and traffic camera network in Scotland with 542 cameras in total.

But the system was last upgraded 12 years ago, and running the cameras 24/7 is taking a toll, while daily repairs have to be prioritised.

Councillor Laura Doherty, the city convenor for neighbourhood services and assets, said 17% of the city network was currently in need fo repair – but warned the work required significant investment.

The issue was raised by Labour councillor Kevin Lalley at a full council meeting.

Councillor Doherty explained: “NRS and internal maintenance teams work diligently to resolve and repair a wide range of current camera and network faults.

“The team provides significant internal expertise and knowledge to support the management of 24/7 operation ensuring the management and maintenance of Glasgow’s CCTV network is a priority providing essential support for public reassurance traffic management and public safety across our city.

“The Glasgow CCTV estate which was upgraded in 2013 is now nearly 12 years old. Industry best practice typically recommends that camera networks undergo a refresh programme after seven years.

“However such upgrades require substantial investment over several years. Operating 24/7 in all weather conditions, the estate is significantly exposed to the external environment leading to ongoing engineering challenges in its maintenance.

“NRS are working with contractors to solve the issues and ensure camera faults are addressed as quickly as possible. Every effort is made to repair cameras daily, prioritising the locations of most need using operational intelligence.

“However, the time taken to repair or replace a camera depends on the nature of the fault.”

Condensation is one of the most common faults and can vary in its impact on the camera’s functionality. Repairs for this type of fault can take up to four weeks per camera.

Pixilation is another frequent issue and resolving it requires input from resources and contractors which can take four to six weeks to identify, test and resolve.

Councillor Doherty continued: “From a recent review in October, 90 cameras which is 17% across the network were identified as faulty. Of these, 45 – which is 8% – have significant faults requiring replacements, while the other 45 had minor issues such as condensation.

“Even these minor faults can require significant time and resources. A network of this size and complexity will experience faults and failures – some are caused by camera specific issues and while others relate to network or communication links.

“However every effort is made to ensure the cameras remain operational. These challenges are not unique to Glasgow but the scale of our network means we face significantly more demands than other local authorities.

“The service is currently exploring capital funding opportunities to purchase additional cameras which would help to alleviate some of the challenges.”