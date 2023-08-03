Connect Festival reveals Speakeasy line up featuring comedy and conversation

Coming to Royal Highland Showgrounds later this month, Connect Festival has unveiled its Speakeasy lineup.

Connect Festival has today unveiled the lineup for its Speakeasy, including live comedy, a host of talks with artists taking to the stage across the weekend, panel discussions and live podcast recordings.

The Speakeasy is nestled in the Connect grounds, bringing the best of the Edinburgh Fringe for festival goers, offering an experience like no other Scottish festival.

Ahead of their headline slot on Unknown Pleasures on Friday, the Speakeasy will welcome the DJ duo Slam, who defined an era of Scottish techno music. Slam will be in conversation on their rise and memories of TITP’s Slam Tent.

Guaranteed laughs will be delivered on the Friday by award-winning stand-up comedian Ian Smith, known for his BBC Radio 4 comedy documentary ‘Girl Stuck in Basketball Hoop’, followed by Glasgow-local and TikTok sensation Stephen Buchanan and Joe Wells, who is no stranger to the comedy circuit and Joe Wells.

Friday’s headliner Susan Riddell is on to watch in Scotland’s comedy scene, she’ll be taking to the stage after supporting Fern Brady and Ardal O’Hanlon on tour.

On Saturday, fans of TAAHLIAH, one of Scotland’s rising stars in dance and electronica, can hear her take on the contemporary Scottish dance music scene and the unique appeal of club spaces as she is in conversation with Frankie Elyse co-founder of Polka Dot Disco Club.

The Connect musc festival was revived at the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston last summer. Picture: Ryan Buchanan

Carl Donnolly will be taking to the stage, along with Jarred Christmas and Gareth Mutch. Jack Skipper, who has more than 200,000 followers on Instagram will also be performing, followed by Hal Cruttenden, known for stand up appearances on Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You, The Royal Variety Performance and Would I Lie To You.

Glasgow Collective, Anoraq, will bring their unique blend of spoken work and vocal melodies to the stage, creating sonic environments that reflect boundaries, rhythms and languages.

Exploring the high and lows of partying with special guests, the Out, Out! Podcast, will also be recording a live episode. Presenters Aarti Joshi and Laura Boyd will be joined by comedian Paul Black, chef Julie Lin and director Hannah Currie who will delve into their past nights out.

The laughter won’t stop on Sunday, with performances from Connor Burns, Matt Bragg and Sharon Wanjohi. Dan Tiernan, who won British Comedian of the Year with his high energy performance, will be taking to the stage along with Lost Voice Guy, who rose to fame after winning Britain’s Got Talent in 2018.

A panel with Intercultural Youth Scotland, Scotland’s leading charity for young black and people of colour, will delved into how their work is nurturing Scotland’s next generation of musical talent.

With the festival just three weeks away, Connect has also revealed its site map, detailing a larger camping area allowing festival goers to bring their own tents along with stage locations.

Katt Lingard, Project Manager for Connect said: “We’re so excited to announce the Speakeasy lineup for this year’s Connect Festival. With both huge names and up-and-coming performers, each and every person has amazing comedic material, and we’re really looking forward to hosting them.

“Connect is about so much more than music and comedy and festival-goers can enjoy a fantastic weekend of art, wellbeing and delicious food, too. Our food offering this year sounds mouth-wateringly good, with tasty treats inspired by dishes all over the world and will be announced soon. With only three weeks to go, we’re very much looking forward to welcoming people to the Royal Highland Showgrounds once again, ending the festival season on a high.”

Connect Festival takes place from 25-27th August at Royal Highland Centre Showgrounds. Tickets for Connect Festival are available to purchase through the festival website.