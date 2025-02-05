The existing HMP Barlinnie was constructed in 1880 and is in urgent need of replacement. The prison’s infrastructure was deemed not fit for purpose by HM Inspectorate of Prisons in a report released last year, a finding which it said “emphasised the importance of a new prison”.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kier Construction has been awarded a £683.8 million contract by the Scottish Government to deliver a major new prison project that will provide a much-needed replacement for Scotland’s largest prison, the 143-year-old HMP Barlinnie.

The contractor said it will utilise its extensive experience within the justice sector to provide a high specification, safe and secure facility that is focused on reducing reoffending and creating a safe working environment for staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HMP Glasgow will have a capacity of 1344 and will be completed in 2028. Kier has been on site since October 2023 carrying out early works to remediate the complex brownfield site, which once housed a gas works, for the main construction process.

Inside HMP Barlinnie in Glasgow. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The total cost of the project is £998.4m which includes the cost of land acquisition, VAT and a construction contract cost of £683.8m.

The use of this site, close to the centre of Glasgow, will see a disused parcel of land being put to good use, while bringing maximum economic benefit to the city through the use of local labour and businesses.

The construction of HMP Glasgow will contribute £450m worth of economic benefits for the Glasgow community. This includes Kier’s ambition to create 100 new jobs during the construction, including 50 apprentices and 40 jobs for prison leavers through its Making Ground programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela Constance, Justice Secretary, said: “HMP Glasgow is a bold vision for the future of Scottish prisons that will help reduce reoffending, contribute to less crime, while delivering a considerable economic boost for the city and beyond.

“The new modern establishment will replace a Victorian-age prison that is no longer fit for purpose. It will increase prison capacity and transform how prisoners are rehabilitated, as well as considerably improving staff working conditions.”

Teresa Medhurst, chief executive of the Scottish Prison Service, said: “HMP Glasgow will have a transformative impact in how we support and rehabilitate people.

“It is an investment in our staff, in those in our care, and in Glasgow and Scotland as a whole, as we work with our partners to improve people’s futures and together build safer communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to thank Scottish Government, for its continued support and investment, and everyone whose hard work has helped us reach this important milestone as we continue to develop a prison estate fit for the 21st century.”