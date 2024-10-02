Controversial Anniesland flat development approved despite objections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Anniesland flats have been approved despite objections from the local community

Plans to build more than 100 flats on the site of a former job centre in Anniesland have been recommended for approval despite over 80 objections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planners have said councillors can give the go ahead to a bid to create 113 ‘build-to-rent’ homes on Herschell Street as it is a “major opportunity” to redevelop “long-standing vacant brownfield” land.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But many residents are opposed to the proposal, with claims the number of car parking spaces is “grossly inadequate”.

In total, 82 people objected to the plan and eight letters of support were provided. The scheme is expected to go before the city’s planning committee tomorrow (Tuesday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calmont Ventures Ltd and Mactaggart & Mickel Anniesland LLP, the developers behind the project, have said their project has “significant potential to benefit from and contribute to this thriving high street and residential neighbourhood”.

However, objectors raised a number of concerns, including over parking, traffic, accessibility at Anniesland train station and the size and scale of the development.

A four-storey 1970s office building, used as the job centre, was demolished in 2021. The developers now want to build 113 flats across two seven-storey blocks, with 67 one-bedroom and 46 two-bedroom properties, and a 38-space car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was previously planning permission to turn the old offices into 48 flats.

One objector said the parking provision is “clearly grossly inadequate”. She acknowledged there is a housing crisis and supported the site being used for homes, but said the parking provision would be “to the detriment of the local community”.

Other concerned residents said neighbouring streets are “already busy with commuters using the railway and people using/working in retail on Great Western Road”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added there has been a “long term issue with poor accessibility to Anniesland station”, with platform two only accessible via steps.

Council officials said a plan to erect two lift towers at Anniesland station has been approved and is due to be completed this autumn.

They added it is “acknowledged that the proposal does not meet the level of car parking provision required by policy”, but “an exception to policy requirements can be made in a highly accessible town centre location”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is no evidence that the development will have an adverse impact on traffic, road safety or congestion,” they said.

Planners reported it is “considered to be a high-quality proposal that will deliver homes with good levels of amenity for future residents”.

LDR

They added: “The proposal would deliver 113 new build-to-rent homes to help meet demand and address the housing emergency. The application site has excellent access to public transport as well as the range of facilities, shops and services in Anniesland town centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Communal outdoor space is planned at ground level as well as roof terraces. Inside, there would be a co-working space and a gym.

Initially, 123 flats had been proposed but this was reduced to 113 to “increase the amount of amenity space”. The developers would have to pay just over £95,000 due to a lack of space for children’s play, outdoor sport or allotments being provided on site.