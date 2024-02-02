Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Roof repairs on the Art Deco property Baird Hall on Sauchiehall Street had been approved – but the work was done with a different material to that granted in planning permission.

Wiseman Associates are now trying to get approval for the work after it has been done – but 10 objections have been lodged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pointing out it is one of the few Art Deco properties in the city, Dr Meisam Jalalvand said: “As one of the owners of 460 Sauchiehall Street, I express my strong disagreement with this application, submitted after the delivery of the job.”

A view of the Beresford building from Elmbank Street

Dr Jalalvand claimed the use of felt on the roof did not adhere to technical standards. Official permission had been granted with a condition to use single ply roof membrane but roofing felt was used instead.

The agent checked with the council beforehand and was told that was a suitable alternative but no formal consent was given. Despite that works went ahead.

Resident Robbie Horne, said: “Work was carried out using incorrect and not the agreed materials.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A council report said: “This new listed building application now seeks consent to reflect the different roofing material used on this building. An associated application for planning permission under Section 42 of the Town and Country Planning Act (Scotland) 1997 is also under consideration to modify this condition.”

B-listed Baird Hall was built in 1938 as was described as a skyscraper as it was the tallest building erected in the city between the two World Wars. It is eight storeys high and is also known as the Beresford Building.