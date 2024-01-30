New development plans announced for O2 ABC building on Sauchiehall Street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glaswegians have been invited to give their thoughts on the plans for the O2 ABC building on Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow City Centre next month, reports the Herald.

The developer, Vita Group, have asked anyone interested living in Glasgow to attend scheduled consultations, beginning on February 13, to learn more about plans to redevelop the former historic music venue.

The O2 ABC was damaged back in June 2018 and forced to close due to the second Glasgow School of Art fire. New plans for the site include a 'bustling destination food hall' - which gives space for Glasgow restaurants to open smaller capacity venues to the city centre - above that there will be space for student housing, if plans go through.

Proposals also include speculation on the possibility of an urban park on Sauchiehall Street.

It's not the first time Vita Group have put forward plans for student accommodation in Glasgow - with an existing student accommodation site in the West End, and a proposal for a site on India Street for both housing and student accommodation, which is also going through planning.

James Rooke, head of planning for Vita Group said: “Glasgow’s undersupply of student accommodation is well documented and continues to impact on Glasgow’s rental market, reducing available homes across the city.

"With this proposal, we aim to reduce this shortfall in available accommodation with homes specifically designed around the needs’ of students in their second and third year who tend to find their way into the residential rental landscape.

“As we start to formulate our ideas for this important landmark and engage stakeholders, we’re keen to canvas opinion and gain support from the community.

"Our aim is to regenerate this anchor site, bringing forward exciting plans for a vibrant food destination on the ground floor which celebrates community, creates a building which interjects with the adjacent buildings and importantly complements the framework set out for the Golden Z."