COP26 volunteer uniforms unveiled in Glasgow

The official uniforms that will be worn by around 1,000 volunteers at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference – COP26 – have been unveiled.

COP26 volunteer uniforms unveiled. Picture: John Devlin

What’s happening? The stylish, but practical and comfortable, uniforms are made from recycled and sustainable fabrics and will be worn by the team of volunteers as they pop up around the city this autumn to provide visitors and delegates with a world-famous Glasgow welcome.

A range of clothing items, suitable for the time of year, make up the COP26 volunteer uniform, including insulated jackets, soft shell jackets, fleeces, trousers, hoodies, polo shirts, gloves, a backpack and a warm hat.

Who supplied the uniforms? Family-run, Falkirk-based company Lion Safety supplied the uniforms and have pledged to plant a tree for every volunteer uniform provided, through a partnership with environmental charity One Tree Planted.

The uniforms will be delivered within the volunteer backpacks, to ensure they are free of plastic packaging. Each volunteer will also receive a commemorative recycled tag stating that a tree has been planted in their honour.

The vibrant uniforms reflect the COP26 brand and allow the volunteers to stand out in the crowd and be easily recognised as representatives of the international summit, whilst cementing a sense of community among the diverse team of volunteers.

COP26 volunteers: Glasgow City Council received 10,000 COP26 volunteer applications and those selected to be part of this global event come from a broad range of backgrounds, with the youngest aged 16 and the oldest aged 78. More than 40% of the volunteers live in the host city, with a third under the age of 26 and a fifth using the conference as an opportunity to volunteer for the first time.

Together, they will provide delegates with a warm welcome at key transport hubs, accommodation hubs, active travel routes and at the conference’s Green Zone.

When is COP26? COP26 will take place at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow between 31 October – 12 November 2021, bringing together world leaders, heads of state, climate experts and campaigners to agree coordinated action to tackle the climate emergency.

Leader of Glasgow City Council, Councillor Susan Aitken said: “Seeing our volunteers together in their uniforms is a milestone moment in our volunteer programme as we mark one month to go until COP26 gets underway in Glasgow.

“Our volunteers come from all walks of life, united in their passion to protect our planet and represent their city. These colourful and sustainable uniforms officially signify the volunteers’ place within this hugely significant global event and I’m sure they are all extremely excited to get started.”

COP26 President-Designate, Alok Sharma, said: "COP26 is one of the most important events ever held in the UK and I would like to thank everyone who has volunteered to support us in Glasgow next month.

“From the Olympics to the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, volunteers bring an important presence and warmth which will enhance COP26 and make sure visitors feel welcome while they are in the UK."

Kirstin McEwan, who lives in Glasgow and will be volunteering at COP26 as a Green Zone Team Leader, added: “It’s amazing to finally see the COP26 volunteer uniform and I’m delighted to be able to help unveil it.

“The choice to use a uniform made from recycled and sustainable materials is really important to highlight the everyday ways we can embody sustainability and I look forward to seeing everyone wearing it throughout the conference.