Cost of living: Finnieston cafe closes as city centre bar limits opening hours

Hospitality businesses in Glasgow continue to face tough decisions as supply chain challenges, food prices inflation, the cost of living crisis and a myriad of other factors impact on their ability to trade.

Mayze have announced they are closing their vegan coffee shop on Argyle Street in Finnieston.

The announcement on social media said: “Hey folks, unfortunately Mayze Finnieston will be closing its doors for the last time on Sunday 12th March.

“Through the, now cliché, current struggles of small businesses - economic struggles, supply chain pressure and footfall uncertainty with strikes/WFH etc etc … it’s taking a toll on my mental health so it’s not possible to continue.

“So we’re condensing our business operations into our Denniston store @mayze_dennistoun at 172 Sword Street so we can start to focus on the creative and engaging side of the business again - with the ability to concentrate on our Bakery, Wholesale, Catering & Pop Ups and give them the attention they deserve.

“We hope to see a bunch of you there at some point but in the meantime: Thanks for an incredible 5 years, the memories make it all worth it.

“Running a small business is hard, and it’s really really hard right now. If anyone wants to chat about something they might also be experiencing or thinking about, please just message.”

Meanwhile, Tiki Bar and Kitsch Inn on Bath Street have cut their opening hours.

They will be closed at lunchtime during the week from today.

They explained the decision, saying: “Just a wee message from all of us at Tiki Bar to say that as of Monday, for the next few months we will be closing for lunch during the week.

“It has been a tough decision to make but with increasing gas and electricity prices, and an increase in the number of people working from home, our usual lunch trade has taken a hit.

“Rather than jeopardise the business overall, we’ve decided this is the best way forward until the sun comes out again. We want to thank all you lovely people for coming in and making reopening since lockdown so special!