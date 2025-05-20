Council to explore new river bus, increased access and watersports on the Clyde

Opportunities to introduce a river bus along the Clyde while promoting options for water sports will be investigated by Glasgow City Council.

The local authority has acknowledged that Glasgow is one of the few European river cities which does not use its leisure space on the riverside fully. Funding is also required to repair the East Boathouse and weir at Glasgow Green so that rowing clubs can use it once again.

During a debate at last week’s full council meeting elected members praised the work of writer and Glasgow University professor Louise Welsh and architect and director Jude Barber for their podcasts “Who owns the Clyde”. The podcast examines the river’s ownership by exploring how privatisation of formerly public assets has created a disconnect with the interests of local people.

A motion brought to full council also highlighted the rights of Glaswegians to enjoy and utilise the River Clyde sustainably. SNP councillor Malcolm Mitchell said: “As I have been thinking of different things that define Glasgow there is one thing that I have come to and that is the River Clyde.

“The River Clyde somehow manages to divide Glaswegians yet unite us at the same time. One of the key moments is around investment on the Clyde. In the last year we have seen not one but two bridges linking Govan and Yorkhill.

“We are celebrating Glasgow 850 this year. It has often been said that Glasgow is Clyde built and I absolutely agree with that when you look at Glasgow through a historical lens.

“Let’s ensure that a bright future is built on the Clyde.”

In the past the Clyde has been a “crucial waterway” for trade and transportation from pre Roman through to medieval times, facilitating connections between Scotland and Europe and the wider world. Glasgow City Council has recalled the historic role of Bailie of the River and Firth of Clyde who were responsible for enforcing regulations, resolving disputes and ensuring the smooth operation of the river and harbour.

The council will now look into securing a “modern day figurehead” who would “steer the course” of the modern Clyde. Opposition councillors agreed with the administration that the Clyde should be used properly for the benefit of Glasgow residents.

Labour councillor Kieran Turner said: “The River Clyde made Glasgow and has been and could be again the life blood of our city. “This river is a place for trade, to build, to import, to export for good and for ill. A place of pride, a place of hope and a place of despair. Where it succeeds the city prospers, where it fails the city falters.

“So many of us have a connection with the Clyde and for me that is a simple one, I live on the banks of the river. I get to enjoy the river, to run the paths, to take kids on bikes to spot the occasional seal that has somehow jumped the tidal weir.

“For far too many of our citizens the river literally passes them by. Within the Glasgow boundary we see no activity on the river itself – say for a few bright spots at the rowing clubs at Glasgow Green, Kelvin Harbour and of course the Waverly.

“It wasn’t this way in the past and it doesn’t need to be this way in the future.”

Councillor Lana Reid-McConnell from the Green Group also agreed that private land owners should not be allowed to leave stretches of land boarded up and that Glaswegians have the right to access their river.

She said: “Clearly the shipping industry on the Clyde has brought opportunity to many in the West of Scotland however we cannot talk about this without acknowledging the biggest employer BAE is also linked to serious harm globally as an arms manufacturer.

“We should be looking to prioritise the availability of jobs that are not tied to such destruction.

“Despite growing up in Glasgow, none of my core memories involve hanging out at the river and I am sure this is the same for many. There have been improvements over the years with new bridges but also community led efforts to create spaces on the river.

“It is unfair that private land owners have been allowed to leave stretches of land boarded up. If we truly believe our constituents have the right to access our river, then we should be making it compulsory that that land is secured by removing health and safety risks and can be enjoyed.

“Other cities globally have managed to do this. We can, not just along the River Clyde but other key waterways in our city.”