Almost 600 student beds, nearly 150 flats and a new park are set to be created in Calton after planning permission was secured.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Land to the east of Havannah Street can be redeveloped after Glasgow’s planning committee gave the green light to the scheme this morning. The project, which includes an arts hub, is being delivered by Glasgow Enlightenment Ltd, a joint venture company set up by Dawn Developments and Drum Property Group.

Councillors backed the firm’s planning bid despite 25 objections from residents, including Calton Community Council which said the proposals left “much to be desired”. There were 15 letters of support. The site, which is bounded by Hunter Street to the east and the railway to the south, is set to be used for an 11-storey student accommodation block with 591 beds and 147 build-to-rents flats in a 10-storey building. There will be no car parking, but 484 spaces for bikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A two and a half acres publicly accessible community park is planned, while a “community lounge and arts hub”, known as Dream Park, will be managed by Dream Machine Productions, a community arts organisation. Council planners had recommended the scheme was approved, reporting it would “reuse an area of brownfield land located within close proximity to Glasgow city centre” and repair “the urban fabric”.

Paul O’Donnell of developers Glasgow Enlightenment said: “It’s fantastic that we are now able to start work on delivering the final piece of the Collegelands jigsaw, creating a completely new neighbourhood that will help enrich the Carlton area and help tackle Glasgow’s urgent need for purpose-built student accommodation.

“The Collegelands regeneration project began over 20 years ago, so it’s great news for the city that it’s now moving toward completion, bringing new residents and much-needed amenities to the area. We’re grateful for the support of Glasgow City Council and pleased that they share our vision for the future of this community.

“The ongoing support from local residents has been central to the success of this project, and we sincerely appreciate their involvement. From the very beginning, they’ve played a vital role in shaping the plans and actively participating in the consultation process to ensure the development becomes not only a great place to live, but also a positive addition for the whole community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Cecilia O’Lone, who represents Calton, said the site has been “one of the biggest pains in my whole time”. “For me, it is good to see this coming forward.”

She welcomed plans for a park as “at the moment it’s scrubland, it’s an eyesore for the people who are living there already”. Cllr Jill Pidgeon, Labour, said the project would be a “significant improvement”.

Both councillors had concerns over the length of time it may take to develop the arts hub, as the charity is “currently homeless”.

A council official said Dream Machine was “eagerly awaiting” a decision on the application, and had “asked for some reassurances about timescales”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “They are certainly looking to get their funding in place to deliver it in the near future because they are currently homeless.”

A legal agreement will need to be signed over the ongoing management of both the student block and build-to-rent flats. Councillors asked for that to also cover the maintenance of the park.

Dream Park is expected to include a pavilion where “residents can meet, socialise and relax” while the wider park would be open to the public throughout the day and night.

It is also expected that Dream Machine would run an events programme, with art installations, performances, community gatherings and children’s parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Objectors raised concerns about the height of the buildings and the impact of the development on existing parking and traffic issues.

They also suggested affordable housing was needed rather than student flats. Calton Community Council said the proposed buildings are “bulky and ugly”.

It added that while there “might be plans for very low or zero car ownership… Glasgow is not yet ready for people to use alternative means of transport”.

They did welcome the development of a public park on land which has been used for “fly-tipping, prostitution and drug-taking” if ongoing maintenance is included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council officials reported a factor fee sourced from residents of the new development would cover park maintenance.

They added the development would contribute to a “vibrant accessible neighbourhood” and an “increase in population numbers could be successfully absorbed into the city centre community”.