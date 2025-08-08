The former Newlands Centre in Parkhead and land at Easterhill Street in Tollcross - in the city's East End that will be developed to build new homes, with the former being developed into homes for social rent and the latter into homes for mid-market rent.

A committee decision yesterday (7 August) means that the council will now enter into negotiations with Wheatley Homes on the disposal of the former Newlands Centre at 871 Springfield Road. The former Newlands Centre is located close to Parkhead Cross and is a traditional three-storey sandstone parish school building with a small two-storey extension and car parking facilities.

The school closed in the 1970s and has been used for a number of purposes since, including most recently as Health and Social Care Partnership offices, before being declared surplus to council requirements in October 2024.

Wheatley Homes will - on the successful completion of negotiations - convert the building into flats for socially-rented homes, helping to meet the council's housing objectives.

The committee also approved the disposal of two plots of vacant land at Easterhill Street in Tollcross to New City Vision Limited. The two plots measure 0.7 hectares in total and comprise a natural covering of shrubbery and mature trees.

This land lies beside another vacant site - currently in private ownership - and New City Vision also intend to acquire this adjacent plot to build 90 homes for mid-market rent, and the developer needs to acquire both sites to make the development feasible. The council will receive £350,000 from the Easterhill Street sale.

Councillor Ruairi Kelly, Convener for Housing, Development, Built Heritage and Land Use at Glasgow City Council, said: "These disposals continue the ongoing and successful process in Glasgow of converting unproductive buildings and land into new purposes, in these cases new and much-needed homes in Glasgow's East End. These new homes will meet the needs of people and families as well as generating very welcome receipts for the public purse that will be reinvested into council services."