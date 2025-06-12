A number of homes, properties, and pieces of land on sites across Glasgow are to be disposed of by Glasgow City Council to allow the creation of social, mid-market rent and private housing, supermarket development, student accommodation, shops and advanced manufacturing units after a council committee approved the decisions.

The first decision was the disposal of four properties to two housing association for the development of social homes - a former library and children’s home at 35 Arran Drive in Bellahouston and a detached five-bedroom bungalow at 17 Fettes Street in Carntyne - will be sold to Wheatley Homes, and the two flats at 283a / 283b North Woodside Road will be sold to KEY Housing Association subject to the successful conclusion of negotiations.

The second was the disposal of three areas of land – 0.2 acres in total – at the former Stonedyke Neighbourhood Centre at 9 Belsyde Avenue in Drumchapel to allow the entire site to be sold to developers Belsyde Property, who will build 12 mid-market houses there. The council will receive £7,821 for these three areas of land.

0.57 acres of land at Springburn Road will also be sold to Lidl – beside their store there - to allow them to expand their supermarket offering there, with the council receiving £300,000 for the land.

Another land disposal is for five plots of land - 30.15 hectares in total - at Kenmuir Road in Carmyle to Carmyle Developments which will form part a residential development of 400 homes for sale. The council will receive £1.45million for the sale.

The disposal of a small parcel of land (0.0047 acres) on George Street in the city centre to BKF Newco DM Limited was agreed in principle, to allow the company to consolidate their ownership of the site their as they look to build a student accommodation and retail development. Negotiations on the sale will now begin.

The in-principle agreement on 0.12 acres piece of land between tenements at Ardery Street in Partick of a disposal to Mr Michael McDonagh, who plans to refurbish and develop the adjoining former Partick Methodist Church into a wedding and events venue. Negotiation on this sale will also now begin.

The committee also gave its approval to begin negotiations on the disposal of two plots of land (0.25acres in total) at Bartholomew Street and Dalmarnock Road/Playfair Street to Clyde Gateway, who are looking to consolidate a development site there. They hope to build a 40,000 square foot industrial building, with uses such as advanced manufacturing, on the site.

Councillor Ruairi Kelly, Convener for Housing, Development and Land Use at Glasgow City Council, said: “The number of disposals being agreed and taken forward shows the ongoing development of sites across Glasgow, with homes, jobs and community spaces being created through new uses for buildings and land. The receipts generated by these sales will be reinvested in public services.”